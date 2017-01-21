Friedman: Flames not looking to move Sam Bennett Source: SportsNet

Date: 2017-01-21 Calgary Flames forward Sam Bennett was a healthy scratch Thursday night against the Nashville Predators. News travels fast and, as Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman pointed out Saturday, it didn't take long for general managers around the league to pick up their phones. "I understand that GM Brad Treliving had a lot of phone calls: 'Does this mean you're willing to do something here?'" Friedman said during the Headlines segment on Hockey Night in Canada. "Treliving told all the teams, 'Guys, no. Sam Bennett is not getting traded.'" Bennett's position has been a topic of discussion since his arrival in Calgary, and the 20-year-old's struggles

Game Thread: Oilers @ Flames Source: Copper N Blue

Date: 2017-01-21 Laurent Brossoit gets his first NHL start of the year. After a six game homestand that saw the Oilers finish with an impressive 4-1-1, they'll head to Calgary for the next chapter of the Battle of Alberta. A win tonight will put nine points between Calgary and Edmonton. How To Tune In 8 PM on CBC What To Watch For From The Oilers Laurent Brossoit will get his first start of his NHL season. Cam Talbot turned aside 40+ shots last night in a shootout loss to the Predators, and will get a much needed day of rest. Can Brossoit tow the load? What To Watch For From The Flames From Matchsticks and Gasoline: Calgary comes into this contest having dropped from the 7th spot in t

Brossoit gets the start against the Flames Source: Edmonton Sun

Date: 2017-01-21 CALGARY - If Cam Talbot had faced 24 shots rather than 44 Friday against Nashville Predators, he might been back at his usual stand in the Edmonton Oilers crease Saturday, but instead, backup Laurent Brossoit will get the start in net against the Calgary Flames.

Laurent Brossoit gets the start in net for Oilers against Flames Source: Edmonton Journal

Date: 2017-01-21 CALGARY – If Cam Talbot had faced 24 shots rather than 44 Friday against Nashville Predators, he might been back at his usual stand in the Edmonton Oilers crease Saturday, but instead, backup Laurent Brossoit will get the start in net against the Calgary Flames. "It's his turn to play and Talbs' workload has gone up," said Oiler coach Todd McLellan. Talbot has started 43 games and been the busiest NHL goalie. "We evaluated the game (Friday) night and there was the overtime (plus the shootout) and Cam had to play a pretty intense game. So L.B. will get the opportunity," said McLellan. Brossoit may need half a dozen starts before the March 1 trade deadline so the Oilers know

Cult of Hockey Game Preview: Edmonton Oilers Coach Todd McLellan goes to "Plan B" Source: Edmonton Journal

Date: 2017-01-21 This is surely not the way Todd McLellan would have preferred for this to go. When the Edmonton Oilers head coach decided to start Cam Talbot Friday night against Nashville, he was placing a bet. A wager that his #1 goaltender could help deliver a relatively efficient 2-point effort over the Predators. After all, the Preds were playing the second of back-to-back road games, and had been pushed (albeit late) by the Flames the previous night. If that bet indeed had come in, McLellan could then have reasonably brought back Cam Talbot Saturday night, in a four-point game in Calgary against the division-rival Flames. But all did not go according to plan. As the Cult of Hockey's Bruce M

Oilers’ Laurent Brossoit to make season debut against Flames Source: SportsNet

Date: 2017-01-21 Edmonton Oilers goaltender Laurent Brossoit will get his first start of the season on Saturday, against the Calgary Flames. Laurent Brossoit gets the start for the #Oilers tonight in Calgary. — Mark Spector (@SportsnetSpec) January 21, 2017 Brossoit was recalled on Jan. 11 after posting a .908 save percentage in 21 games with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors. The 23-year-old has made six career NHL starts, but is still searching for his first win. He was acquired in a trade from Calgary in 2013. The Flames drafted Brossoit in the sixth round (164th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft. The Oilers have only won one game this season that Cam Talbot did not start.

Oilers Gameday – BOA Round Four Source: The Oilers Rig

Date: 2017-01-21 The Edmonton Oilers clash with their provincial rivals for the fourth time this season. The Oilers have won the first three meetings between the games winning the opening two games of the season by scores of 7-4 and 5-3, before defeating the Flames 2-1 in a shootout on January 14. It is also the second night of a back to back that saw the Oilers fall to the tired Nashville Predators 3-2 in the shootout. Considering the Oilers didn't give their best effort last night, they should have a lot left in the tank. Oilers rookie Laurent Brossoit will get his first start of the season as they Oilers finally reward Cam Talbot with a break after his 42-save performance last night. Chad Johnson st

Oilers 2 - Predators 3 (SO) — Lucic Rages, Oilers Get a Point Source: Copper N Blue

Date: 2017-01-21 Can we have this version of mean scary Lucic every night? Austin Watson was salty. Goodbye, Austin Watson. Salty because he just had his world spun upside down by Milan Lucic behind the Oilers net. Salty because he was just embarrassed in front of hundreds of thousands of hockey fans. So, with his team already down a man on the penalty kill, Austin Watson knocked Lucic down after the whistle and took another penalty. Lucic would tie the game on the ensuing power play with 4:29 left in regulation, and that goal, combined with Cam Talbot's 42-save performance, was just enough to salvage a point for the Edmonton Oilers in an eventual 3-2 loss to the visiting Nash

Edmonton Oilers: Is Milan Lucic Past His Funk Source: Oil On Whyte

Date: 2017-01-21 The Edmonton Oilers needed to replace Taylor Hall and went after the biggest free agent name of 2016. With a combination of scoring ability and physicality, as well as a huge positive voice, the Oilers signed Milan Lucic to a seven-year, $42 million deal. Making $6 million each season, Lucic was expected to bring toughness, […] Edmonton Oilers: Is Milan Lucic Past His Funk - Oil On Whyte - Oil On Whyte - An Edmonton Oilers Fan Site - News, Blogs, Opinion and More