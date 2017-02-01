The Comfort of Sport? Source: The Oilers Rig

Date: 2017-02-01 Given everything that’s happening in the world lately, it’s not uncommon to see people saying things like “stick to sports” when people begin to weigh in on politics. I get it. Sport is supposed to be an escape from whatever is happening in the real world. For 3 hours (or 17 if you’re watching the last 3 minutes of a basketball game), you can leave your troubles aside and be lost in the joy of watching adults play children’s games. There’s something cathartic about letting our favourite teams take us away, isn’t there? Watching Connor McDavid glide across the ice is as poetic as it is sublime, and we get the opportunity to watch him on a regula Continue Reading

Trading Kris Russell Source: Copper N Blue

Date: 2017-02-01 Looking into the options heading into the deadline. Lets look at one that'll be an unrestricted free agent this summer. With the NHL trade deadline one month away, the Oilers will have a chance to make some important decisions that could impact their short term goal of qualifying for the 2017 playoffs and the long term goal of establishing a window where they can be legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. In terms of short term needs, the Oilers could use an upgrade to their center depth as well as their right side up front. There's also an obvious need when it comes to goaltending as Cam Talbot, who has arguably been the Oilers MVP, does not have a reliable backup that can give him a night Continue Reading

Report: Cap to remain flat next season Source: Oilers Nation

Date: 2017-02-01 Embed from Getty Images According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the NHL's salary cap will be remaining flat next year. Continue Reading

Edmonton Oilers: Tom Gilbert Not Worth Waiver Pickup Source: Oil On Whyte

Date: 2017-02-01 Former Edmonton Oilers defenceman Tom Gilbert found a home in multiple places following his time with the team. However, his tenure with the Los Angeles Kings doesn’t seem to be as long as he had hoped. The Kings placed Gilbert on waivers Wednesday, as per Sportsnet’s Mark Spector. The 6-foot-2, 218-pound blueliner only played 18 […] Edmonton Oilers: Tom Gilbert Not Worth Waiver Pickup - Oil On Whyte - Oil On Whyte - An Edmonton Oilers Fan Site - News, Blogs, Opinion and More Continue Reading

Edmonton Oilers: Ethan Bear Thriving in the WHL Source: Oil On Whyte

Date: 2017-02-01 The Edmonton Oilers have a bright young prospect in defenceman Ethan Bear. The late-round 2015 draft pick shocked everyone with a breakout performance in 2015. In 69 games with the Thunderbirds last season, Bear put up 19 goals and 65 points and was a plus-14. With an outstanding season post-draft, the Oilers signed him to […] Edmonton Oilers: Ethan Bear Thriving in the WHL - Oil On Whyte - Oil On Whyte - An Edmonton Oilers Fan Site - News, Blogs, Opinion and More Continue Reading

30 Thoughts: Lightning’s Yzerman not biting on low offers for Bishop Source: SportsNet

Date: 2017-02-01 The great pre-trade-deadline staredown continues in the NHL, but one GM expects a rival exec will jump in sooner than later. That and more in this week’s 30 Thoughts. Continue Reading

Officiating Recap San Jose Sharks Dec 23 Source: The Oilers Rig

Date: 2017-02-01 The twelfth game I’ll detail in the officiating review recap is the San Jose Sharks game from Dec 23rd. A full summary of the findings up to the end of December can be found here. The Oilers lost this game 3-2. The referees for this game were Kendrick Nicholson and Francois St. Laurent. The most frequently targeted Oiler was once again Connor McDavid. The most truculent Oiler was Matt Hendricks. The most bloodthirsty Shark player was Justin Braun who committed 5 uncalled infractions and served two penalties, a trip and a hold. This was a penalty-filled affair, giving the impression it was a particularly dirty game. However, the rate of infractions was at or below the average number and ins Continue Reading

January Report Card Source: Oilers Nation

Date: 2017-02-01 My friends, another month is in the books and that means that it's once again time for you to put on your favourite teacher's hat and grade the Oilers based on what happened in the month of January. Do you remember everything you need to know to make a fair and accurate choice? Of course, you do. Continue Reading

HOW BLUE CAN YOU GET? Source: Lowetide

Date: 2017-02-01 Here’s what we are not going to do: Bitch about January. The Oilers lost to the Minnesota Wild last night, and there is no way that game is ever going to come back. For this we are thankful. We are on to Vince Gill and Amy Grant’s house. WILD THING, YEAR OVER YEAR Oilers in October 2015: 4-8-0, goal differential -7 Oilers in October 2016: 7-2-0, goal differential +10 Oilers in November 2015: 4-7-2, goal differential -6 Oilers in November 2016: 5-8-2 goal differential -3 Oilers in December 2015: 7-6-1, goal differential -9 Oilers in December 2016: 7-2-5, goal differential +3 Oilers in January 2016: 4-5-2, goal differential -5 Oilers in January 2017: 9-4-1, goal differential +8 Continue Reading

Shattenkirk, Barrie and Other Oilers’ Trade Options Source: The Hockey Writers

Date: 2017-02-01 With plenty of season remaining but the trade deadline not far away, the Edmonton Oilers are holding onto a playoff spot. Will the Oilers let their first potential glimpse at the playoffs in over a decade ride on the roster they currently deploy? Or, will they look to improve their team in ways that make them better today and for what they hope is an extended playoff appearance? The Oilers are resting their entire playoffs on the play of Talbot. Edmonton will need a strong defense in front of him if he’s flying solo. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports) Nothing is certain. While the Oilers are on the inside of the playoff picture and looking out, the tide could quickly turn with some p Continue Reading

Zack Kassian Has Found His Mojo Baby Yeah Source: The Oilers Rig

Date: 2017-02-01 About a year ago, there was not a single NHL team that would have touched Zack Kassian with a ten foot pole. Off-ice issues during a short-lived tenure with the Montreal Canadiens seemingly looked to be the end of the line for the former first round pick’s career. It wasn’t until December of 2015, when then new Oilers GM Peter Chiarelli swung a deal to acquire the troubled winger, that Kassian was given one last chance to save his career. Now in 2017, a completely transformed and revitalized Kassian has emerged. His hard work in the off-season and committed attitude has paid off immensely and it has been inspiring to see. The man plays with heart. He has very underrated skills in Continue Reading