Wayne Simmonds wins NHL All-Star MVP honour Source: SportsNet

Date: 2017-01-29 In a rink full of superstars, Wayne Simmonds came out on top. After his Metropolitan Division squad defeated the Pacific Division to win the all-star game, Simmonds was named the game’s most valuable player. The Philadelphia Flyers winger scored the game-winning goal in the final. Wayne Simmonds fist bumps a fan pic.twitter.com/dQA3NaSqDI — Broad Street Hockey (@BroadStHockey) January 29, 2017 Connor McDavid scored a goal while Taylor Hall picked up a pair of assists. [relatedlinks] Continue Reading

Sidney Crosby gets best of Connor McDavid at all-star game Source: SportsNet

Date: 2017-01-29 LOS ANGELES — Sidney Crosby got the best of Connor McDavid in Sunday’s NHL all-star game. The Crosby-led Metropolitan division all-stars topped McDavid’s Pacific division squad 4-3, capturing not only the three-on-three affair but a US$1 million prize that will be split among the players. Philadelphia Flyers winger Wayne Simmonds scored the go-ahead goal and eventual game-winner in his first all-star game. Seth Jones, Justin Faulk and Cam Atkinson also scored for the victors. Crosby was ultimately held without a point. McDavid scored his team’s second goal on a breakaway and later appeared to give them a 4-2 lead, but the goal was ruled offside. Atkinson quickly Continue Reading

WEEKEND UPDATE! Source: Oilers Nation

Date: 2017-01-29 Sniped it. @Jpuljujarvi #Suomi pic.twitter.com/E3xKg9ZTWi— Bakersfield Condors (@Condors) January 29, 2017 Jesse Puljujarvi continues to flourish in Bakersfield, and the Condors enjoyed a nice run this week. Action across the prospect universe. Let's have a look. Continue Reading

Simmonds, Gretzky pull off All-Star Game win for Metropolitan division Source: CBC Sports

Date: 2017-01-29 The Crosby-led Metropolitan division all-stars topped McDavid's Pacific division squad 4-3, capturing not only the three-on-three affair but a $1 million US prize that will be split among the players. Continue Reading

ADDITIONS AT THE DEADLINE Source: Lowetide

Date: 2017-01-29 Peter Chiarelli has his NHL team in a very good spot at the All-Star break. Now what? Well, that is the question. What can PC do to make this team better, without sacrificing needed draft picks and prospects? Remember our look at the prospects back in December? There is a real need at LW, RW and RHD. Who might be leaving, and who might be coming in during the next six weeks? Let’s have a look. LEAVING 2017 first-round pick—No. 23 or so this year. Appears to be enough talent to get a good prospect there. 2018 first-round pick—No. 23? Seems like a reasonable estimate. Brandon Davidson—He has good value, reasonable contract has one more year. I am uncertain as to his value, but if Continue Reading

Edmonton Oilers: McDavid Lead Pacific Past Central, 10-3 Source: Oil On Whyte

Date: 2017-01-29 Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is wearing the “C” for the Pacific Division at the 2017 All-Star game. He led the Pacific to a dominating 10-3 win over the Central Division Sunday. Their victory brings them to their second consecutive championship game. The Pacific won the 3-on-3 tourney last season, with John Scott later named […] Edmonton Oilers: McDavid Lead Pacific Past Central, 10-3 - Oil On Whyte - Oil On Whyte - An Edmonton Oilers Fan Site - News, Blogs, Opinion and More Continue Reading

Edmonton Oilers: McDavid Lead Pacific Past Central, 10-3 Source: Oil On Whyte

Date: 2017-01-29 Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is wearing the “C” for the Pacific Division at the 2017 All-Star game. He led the Pacific to a dominating 10-3 win over the Central Division Sunday. Their victory brings them to their second consecutive championship game. The Pacific won the 3-on-3 tourney last season, with John Scott later named […] Edmonton Oilers: McDavid Lead Pacific Past Central, 10-3 - Oil On Whyte - Oil On Whyte - An Edmonton Oilers Fan Site - News, Blogs, Opinion and More Continue Reading

Improving the Oilers Penalty Kill Source: Copper N Blue

Date: 2017-01-29 Looking into the Oilers penalty kill and how to better deploy their options. The Oilers penalty kill (4v5) currently ranks 15th in the league, with an 82.1% efficiency. If we look at it in terms of actual goals scored per 60 minutes shorthanded, which serves as a more accurate assessment of a team's success, the Oilers actually rank 9th best in the league with 5.13 goals against. This has been in large part to their goaltending shorthanded, which ranks 4th best in the league. Team TOI Goals Against/60 Fenwick Against/60 Save% CAR 214.76 3.91 56.16 90.07 TOR 280.87 4.06 65.58 91.08 BOS 310.30 4.25 61.10 89.57 CBJ 248.45 4.83 64.96 89.47 WSH 318.89 4.89 Continue Reading

The Oil Stars Source: The Oilers Rig

Date: 2017-01-29 In the 62 editions of the NHL All Star Game, the Edmonton Oilers have had players take part in the main game 30 times, all throughout the 80s, 90s, 2000s and 2010s. They’ve included household names as well as players you probably forgot suited up for the Orange/Copper and Blue at the unofficial mid season show case of the league’s players. So without further ado let’s get into a few notable participants of the franchise during All Star Weekend! The First Ones 1980: It was an All Star Game that was the grand goodbye to the league for Gordie Howie in Detroit at age 51 and big hello to Wayne Gretzky in his first All Star Game, something that he’d partake in, in all Continue Reading

The All Star Thread Source: Copper N Blue

Date: 2017-01-29 All things All-Star Connor McDavid and the Pacific Division takes on P.K. Subban and the Central Division in 3-on-3. Following that, the Metro will take on the Atlantic. TV: CBC / Sportsnet Game starts at 1:30 PM MDT Continue Reading