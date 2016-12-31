Cult of Hockey game grades: Oilers "harvest" another point thanks to McDavid's late equalizer Source: Edmonton Journal

Date: 2017-01-01 Canucks "3", Oilers 2 (SO) One step forward, half a step back. Such is life for the Edmonton Oilers in the bizarre alternate realty of #BettmanMath. The Oil closed out 2016 by "harvesting" another point with the regulation tie, only to once again lose out in gimmick time to Vancouver. The official final score can be seen in the subhead (quotation marks mine). There's an old saying about "half a loaf", and the Oilers snatched this one in the 59th minute of regulation on a Connor McDavid powerplay snipe. That salvaged something out of what was looming as a disastrous regulation loss to the dastardly Canucks. Oilers fans can thank McDavid that that didn

Canucks’ winning streak begs question: to tank or not to tank? Source: SportsNet

Date: 2017-01-01 The Vancouver Canucks have got pretty good goaltending and as a team they battle, or hang around exceptionally well. Just when you think they're heading south, they knock off Los Angeles, Anaheim, and Edmonton all in a row. And when they're done, the playoffs are right there. A few points away, just the way a dog needs just a few more strides to catch that car. On Saturday night, the Canucks were impressive indeed, scraping out a shootout win at Edmonton that should have been a regulation win, had the Oilers' two young stars Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid not combined on a powerplay equalizer with 1:33 to play. When it was over, the Canucks were talking about McDavid the way th

Horvat, Canucks grind out SO win over Oilers Source: CBC Sports

Date: 2017-01-01 Bo Horvat scored the shootout winner and added a pair of assists as the Vancouver Canucks edged the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Saturday night for their third straight win.

Oilers Postgame: New Years Eve at Rogers Place Source: The Oilers Rig

Date: 2017-01-01 Fresh off the heels of a very impressive 3-1 win against the LA Kings on Thursday night, the Oilers walked back into a rockin' downtown Edmonton on New Years Eve, looking to send 2016 off with a bang. For the Oilers, 2016 has been a remarkably two-faced year. The second half of last season was yet another end to an incredibly disappointing season and after an offseason highlighted with a move that still ignites the online community with fiery debate, many folks in Oilerville had expected a back half to 2016 that closely resembled the first. And yet, tonight, the final night of 2016, the Oilers were coming into the game looking to capture their 20th win of the season, a feat that to

Canucks use shootout to beat Oilers in 3rd straight win Source: SportsNet

Date: 2017-01-01 EDMONTON – Bo Horvat scored the shootout winner and added a pair of assists as the Vancouver Canucks edged the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Saturday night for their third straight win. Alexandre Burrows and Sven Baertschi found the back of the net in regulation for the Canucks (17-18-3). Drake Caggiula and Connor McDavid had goals for Edmonton (19-12-7). Jacob Markstrom made 42 saves for the win in net as Cam Talbot kicked out 30 shots in defeat. The Oilers caught a break with eight minutes remaining in the opening period when the Canucks had a goal called back. Markus Granlund picked the top corner on a long shot past Talbot, but a challenge by Edmonton determined that Brandon Sutter had in

Canucks beat Oilers in a shootout Source: Edmonton Journal

Date: 2017-01-01 One of these years, the Edmonton Oilers will get out their New Year's Eve party hats. The Oilers haven't celebrated on Dec. 31 in 31 years, going back to Wayne Gretzky's 36th career hat-trick against Philadelphia Flyers on New Year's Eve, 1985 when Mark Howe was their best player. Connor McDavid got them to extra time in the last two minutes of the third but Canucks' goalie Jacob Markstrom was fantastic with 42 saves in the first 65 minutes, then stopped all three shootout tries by Mark Letestu, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Oilers 3-2. Bob Horvat, who set up goals by Alex Burrows and Sven Baertschi, got the shootout wi

GDB 38.0 Wrap Up: Happy New Year! Source: Oilers Nation

Date: 2017-01-01 They lost but they're still in a playoff spot. I'll take it. Final Score: 3-2 Canucks in the shootout

CONDORS DROP FINAL GAME OF 2016 Source: The Bakersfield Condors

Date: 2016-12-31 SAN JOSE – The Bakersfield Condors (11-12-4-1, .482) fell 4-1 to the San Jose Barracuda (15-7-1-3) on Saturday night at SAP Center. C Anton Lander scored his 10th goal in 13 games. Bakersfield's next game is the Three-Way Chevrolet Condorstown Outdoor Classic at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7. Tickets are moving quickly, purchase here. Boxscore FIRST PERIOD No scoring SHOTS: BAK – 7 | SJ – 9 SECOND PERIOD BARRACUDA GOAL: C Daniel O'Reagan (9th) on the power play with a second effort at the side of the net. Assist: Helewka, Heed; Time of goal: 8:34; SJ leads, 1-0 BARRACUDA GOAL: D Joakim Ryan (4th) on a shorthanded, thre