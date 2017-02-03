Oilers suffer crushing 2-1 defeat in Carolina Source: Edmonton Sun

Date: 2017-02-03 RALEIGH, N.C. — It wasn’t the most painful loss the Edmonton Oilers have ever suffered in North Carolina. But this one stung as badly as any game they’ve lost all year. After humbling 5-2 and 2-0 defeats to Minnesota and Nashville, the Oilers were hoping, if not expecting, to right their ship against the 12th place team in the Eastern Conference. Continue Reading

Terry Jones: Wherever they went on all-star break, the Oilers definitely went south Source: Edmonton Journal

Date: 2017-02-03 The timing could be a lot better. If it could have been held on NHL All-Star Game weekend, when the Edmonton Oilers won seven of eight and took away a loser point from the other, that would have been perfect for a hockey celebration in Edmonton. But wherever it was the Oilers went on their break, they definitely went south. Returning with a bunch of passengers, a lack of jump and intensity other than for a short span in the second period, when Connor McDavid grabbed the game by the throat, they lost their third straight game, this one 2-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes. In the three games before the all-star break, the Oilers won them all by a combined 15-3. They’ve lost all three since re Continue Reading

Hurricanes hand Oilers 3rd straight loss Source: CBC Sports

Date: 2017-02-03 Sebastian Aho scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, lifting the Carolina Hurricanes past the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Friday night. Continue Reading

Oilers fall to Hurricanes after Aho’s third-period tally Source: SportsNet

Date: 2017-02-03 Sebastian Aho scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, lifting the Carolina Hurricanes past the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Friday night. Continue Reading

Oilers Postgame: Oh man… Not Again Source: The Oilers Rig

Date: 2017-02-03 Final Score: Carolina 2 – Edmonton 1 Ugh. I said it last night, let me repeat it once more. Damn you All Star break. Damn. You. This slump that has occurred after the break is remarkably frustrating. Tough to understand… especially when the team we were watching before the break had so much jump, so much flare, so much attack. This team, the team over the last 3 years, is just not the same. Don’t get me wrong, the Oilers did have some sloppiness in the 2 games against California prior to the break, but at least they were scoring. Since they have returned, the mistakes have been present, but the ability to score has been absent. In the last 3 games, the Oilers only have 3 ga Continue Reading

Oilers suffer crushing 2-1 defeat in Carolina Source: Edmonton Journal

Date: 2017-02-03 RALEIGH, N.C. — It wasn’t the most painful loss the Edmonton Oilers have ever suffered in North Carolina. But this one stung as badly as any game they’ve lost all year. After humbling 5-2 and 2-0 defeats to Minnesota and Nashville, the Oilers were hoping, if not expecting, to right their ship against the 12th place team in the Eastern Conference. Instead, they took on more water. Back at the site of their last playoff game, a Game 7 loss in the 2006 Stanley Cup final, the Oilers dropped a crushing 2-1 decision to extend their losing streak to three games. Carolina rookie Sebastian Aho gave the Canes a 2-1 lead 98 seconds into the third period and Edmonton couldn’t find an answer. So Continue Reading

Oilers defenceman Matthew Benning injured after hard collision Source: SportsNet

Date: 2017-02-03 Edmonton Oilers defenceman Matthew Benning was forced to leave Friday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes following a hard collision. Continue Reading

Live: Oilers at Hurricanes Source: SportsNet

Date: 2017-02-03 Keep it here for real-time updates, scores and more as the Edmonton Oilers visit the Carolina Hurricanes. Watch live on Rogers GameCentre Live at 7:30 p.m. ET. Continue Reading

Game Thread: Oilers @ Hurricanes Source: Copper N Blue

Date: 2017-02-03 Oilers look to get back in the win column after dismal showing in Nashville The Oilers are playing their second game in as many nights. After being held scoreless against the Predators, they'll face off against the Hurricanes in Carolina tonight. How To Tune In 5:30 PM on Sportsnet / Sportsnet 1 What To Watch For From The Oilers Yeah, uh, score some goals. Edmonton was held to a big fat zero yesterday in Nashville. And while one may be the loneliest number, zero goals just plain sucks. What To Watch For From The Hurricanes Sebastian Aho. He's a monster. Scored a hatty against the Flyers on Tuesday. From Canes Country Aho was dominant last night and s Continue Reading

Don’t Worry About the Oilers Source: The Hockey Writers

Date: 2017-02-03 Ups and downs are normal for NHL teams. There will be great stretches and not so good ones. (Unless you’re the Washington Capitals, who never seem to go through any adversity or suffer major injuries). The majority of the league will go through tough times, even to the point of seeming undeserving of a playoff spot. But perception is different from reality when it comes to sports. Case in point, the Oilers. Expected to Fail? The last time the Edmonton Oilers made the playoffs was in the 2005-06 season where they went all the way to Stanley Cup Finals. In some regards, it was a magical run that they shouldn’t have been on. But all you need is to get hot at the right time. Their lu Continue Reading