Oilers demote three following win over Montreal Source: Oilers Nation

Date: 2017-02-05 Anton Lander, Jordan Oesterle and Griffin Reinhart only just arrived on the Oilers roster, and already they're heading back to the farm. The trio were assigned to the Bakersfield Condors following Sunday's 1-0 shootout win over the Canadiens, though one or more of them may not be there long.

Cult of Hockey player grades: Talbot, Larsson great as Edmonton Oilers beat Montreal Canadiens Source: Edmonton Journal

Date: 2017-02-05 The Edmonton Oilers looked like a team that had run out of gas and run out of ideas against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday, but they were lucky to go up against a Habs team with even less of a clue and less energy. Such is the state of creativity in Montreal that the Habs actually resorted to an offensive dump-in play in overtime. I can't recall ever seeing that before. Indeed, Montreal seemed intent on killing off overtime without any scoring chances, which wasn't that out of line with how both teams played the entire game. It was poetic justice if the Habs were playing to get to the shoot-out because they came out second best there as well. Edmonton pulled off a 1

McDavid-Weber matchup brings life to dull game in Montreal Source: SportsNet

Date: 2017-02-05 If you watched Connor McDavid closely in the Edmonton Oilers' 1-0 shootout win over the Montreal Canadiens Sunday, you'd have noticed that Shea Weber was never too far out of the frame.

Edmonton Oilers Assign Lander, Reinhart, Oesterle Source: Oil On Whyte

Date: 2017-02-05 The Edmonton Oilers have assigned forward Anton Lander and defencemen Griffin Reinhart and Jordan Oesterle to the Bakersfield Condors. These players will get playing time with Bakersfield in the five-day break, and this could mean recovery for our injured players. First off, Matthew Benning and Kris Russell were both out with injuries Sunday. With this occurrence, […] Edmonton Oilers Assign Lander, Reinhart, Oesterle - Oil On Whyte - Oil On Whyte - An Edmonton Oilers Fan Site - News, Blogs, Opinion and More

Recap: Talbot Nets Shutout Shootout Win over Habs Source: The Hockey Writers

Date: 2017-02-05 When the Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens last met in Montreal on Super Bowl weekend last year, it was a vastly different result. The home side prevailed in a 5-1 goal-filled affair then. Not only did the Habs fall short this time around, but they didn't even manage a single tally on Sunday. Technically neither did the Oilers though, with Leon Draisaitl netting the only marker of the 1-0 contest in the first round of shootout. Embed from Getty Images First Period The action started to pick up late in the first frame of a fairly uneventful start to the game, when Torrey Mitchell sent a perfect cross-ice pass Jacob de la Rose's way. Unfortunately the Habs forward's lack of real

Edmonton Oilers Trade Rumors: Brandon Davidson on Move Source: Oil On Whyte

Date: 2017-02-05 As per Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Edmonton Oilers defenceman Brandon Davidson may find himself packing his bags come Feb. 28. Teams are reportedly inquiring and reaching out about the 25-year-old defender, who has become of the Oilers key blueliners. After overcoming testicular cancer, Davidson came to prominence and earned a spot on the opening night roster. […] Edmonton Oilers Trade Rumors: Brandon Davidson on Move - Oil On Whyte - Oil On Whyte - An Edmonton Oilers Fan Site - News, Blogs, Opinion and More

Kris Russell, A Molehill. Source: Black Dog Hates Skunks

G55 2017-02-05 Oilers obtiennent une victoire étroite à Montréal Source: Oilers Nerd Alert

Date: 2017-02-05 Game Notes MTL vs EDM Edmonton Oilers (Head Coach: Todd McLellan) at Montr al Canadiens (Head Coach: Michel Therrien) NHL Game #785, Centre Bell, 2017-02-05 11:00:00AM (GMT -0700) Oilers 1-0 (SO) Referees: Dan O'Halloran, Francois StLaurent Linesmen: Scott Driscoll, David Brisebois Three Stars: Connor McDavid; Al Montoya; Leon Draisaitl Three stars … uh, hello NHL, where's Cam? Winning goalie shuts out the opposition in regulation, OT, and the shootout and gets nothing? Speaking of which, today's game summary is a chant: McDavid McDavid, he's our man! If McDavid can't do it, Dad-bot can! What else to say? The stats on this one are wei

Oilers down Molson-owned Canadiens before downing Molson-owned Canadians. Source: Copper N Blue

Date: 2017-02-05 Two storied Canadian franchises wasted everybody's time for three hours. Game Highlights Game Story / Loser Point Hey, if they can go through the motions for a Sunday game, so can I. The Oilers played this afternoon. It was uneventful. It was a game that speaks to the fact that the NHL has too many games. What a waste of time and money and French accents. Next up, the Boys On The Bus To The Private Jet take on The Chicago Enablers on Feb 11th, on a day that isn't the Superbowl. Maybe I'll care more about that one. Hey, if we're lucky, maybe the Oilers will too. Sidebar, the Oilers have now scored 2 goals in their last 3 games. Thank god for Cam Talbot.

Oilers Postgame: Back On Track! Source: The Oilers Rig

Date: 2017-02-05 The Edmonton Oilers had compiled a treasure trove of momentum and points prior to the All Star break that had left the impression, in late January, that the Northern Alberta squad was almost bookmarked for the playoffs. Hold your horses though, because in the 3 games that have followed, this Edmonton Oilers team has not looked the same at all. Prior to their game against the Canadiens on Super Bowl Sunday, not only had the Oilers compiled 3 straight losses, but all of the defeats happened to come in regulation time. No wins, no momentum, not even any points. Rough situation. Worse yet, the Oilers had another break not he horizon, with a 5 day layoff coming up immediately following the game a