Edmonton Oilers Make Multiple Transactions Following Loss Source: Oil On Whyte

Date: 2017-01-09 Following a rough showing in their 5-3 loss to Ottawa Sunday, the Edmonton Oilers kicked off Monday with a number of transactions. First, Edmonton reassigned forward Jesse Puljujarvi to the AHL Bakersfield Condors. He has struggled greatly since coming into the NHL, posting just a single goal and eight points over 40 games. With time […]

With the Oilers waiving Jonas Gustavsson, what are the other options? Source: The Oilers Rig

Date: 2017-01-09 This morning, it was announced the Oilers waived Jonas Gustavsson among other moves. Trin Potratz wrote it up here. We ran a poll at the Oilers Rig to see who you figured would be a good replacement option for The Monster, so I thought I would look a little more into the options listed. If you had a choice, which goaltender below would you choose? GPTOIsv%LDsv%MDsv%HDsv%GAA Cap HitTerm remaining 1687643.960.9270.97790.92280.82892.2845000001 yr 853333.940.91160.96990.9140.77962.74800000UFA 1004366.450.91910.97490.91770.8072.56750000UFA 642564.860.92060.96790.90930.84192.391450000UFA 652657.450.91410.97790.91350.75592.48800000UFA 5v5 stats via corsica.hocke

Puljujarvi Demoted: Long Overdue or Smart Play? Source: The Hockey Writers

Date: 2017-01-09 The Edmonton Oilers made some roster moves today that most have expected for some time. After a loss to the Ottawa Senators on Sunday, the Oilers announced that Jesse Puljujarvi has been sent to the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL. In addition, Edmonton has waived backup goaltender Jonas Gustavsson and recalled Anton Slepyshev. Puljujarvi: What Took So Long? It's tough to explain why it took so long for the Oilers to move Puljujarvi. After scoring in his first game of the season against the Calgary Flames, Puljujarvi went scoreless over his next 27 games. He didn't average much ice time and last Thursday against the Boston Bruins saw a season low of only 3:27. It appears as though

The Fan Experience: Featuring Trin Potratz Source: The Oilers Rig

Date: 2017-01-09 This week in the Fan Experience Series, we hear from The Oilers Rig's podcast host Trin Potratz. He's a lifelong Oiler fan, and has even spent time living in enemy Flames territory while maintaining his allegiance to the Oilers, despite a brief period of Leafs fandom. It hasn't been easy, but he's in it for the long haul. How long have you been an Oilers fan?Ever since I can remember. I remember watching hockey when I was really young, like three or four but I didn't really understand what was going on. My mother put me in Oilers gear since birth so it came naturally. I did have a brief period when I was young and impressionable where I cheered for the

Oilers at the Midway Point Source: Oilers Nation

Date: 2017-01-09 Embed from Getty Images Back in November, I took a look at some things around this Oilers team that jumped out at me analytically. Now that we've played over half the games of this year's regular season I thought it would be good to highlight a few more things surrounding this team.

Oilers send lottery pick Jesse Puljujarvi to minors Source: CBC Sports

Date: 2017-01-09 The Edmonton Oilers sent 2016 No. 4 pick Jesse Puljujarvi down to the minors on Monday. The team also placed backup goalie Jonas Gustavsson on waivers and recalled forward Anton Slepyshev from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

Poll question: Who do you want to replace the monstrosity that is the Monster (Gustavsson)? Source: The Oilers Rig

Date: 2017-01-09 As you are probably already aware Jonas Gustavsson was waived by the Edmonton Oilers today. In the short time since numerous names have been floated as his replacement as neither Nick Ellis or Laurent Brossoit were called up from Bakersfield. The Rig's own Alex Thomas wrote about the situation this morning (before the move was announced) and Trin Potratz gave some reaction after the news broke. Something is going to happen shortly with regards to the backup position. Which brings us to today's poll question: Note: There is a poll embedded within this post, please visit the site to participate in this post's poll.

Oilers waive goalie Gustavsson, send Puljujarvi to AHL Source: Edmonton Journal

Date: 2017-01-09 Goalie Jonas Gustavsson is nicknamed The Monster. But, unfortunately, he scared his own coach and general manager more than the opposing shooters. The Edmonton Oilers backup was predictably put on waivers Monday because coach Todd McLellan has lost trust in him and because GM Peter Chiarelli, who signed him this past summer, realized he wasn't the answer to give the NHL's hardest-working netminder, Cam Talbot, a breather. Gustavsson, who has an .878 save percentage and 3.10 average in 331 minutes, is coming off a poor game in Philly Dec. 8 and a lukewarm game in Ottawa Sunday — both losses — will likely clear waivers by 10 a.m MDT Tuesday and be assigned to Bakersfield in the Am

Gustavsson Waived, Puljujarvi Sent to AHL Source: OilersNetwork

Date: 2017-01-09 Some news comes after a loss to the Ottawa Senators in a game that the Oilers likely should have won. The Oilers made some roster moves to correct some mistakes that could no longer be ignored.Jonas Gustavsson WaivedJonas Gustavsson — who has been disappointing in his appearances for the Oilers this season — has been placed on waivers. In seven games this season, Gustavsson has a low .878 sv% and pretty poor 3.10 goals against average. In his seven starts, he has only one win.Entering 2016-17, Jonas Gustavsson was the 70th-best goalie in a league with 60 full-time goalie jobs. https://t.co/0yXlHPl653 pic.twitter.com/v51p8YJHlA— Jonathan Willis (@JonathanWillis) January 9, 2017Jess

Oilers waive Jonas Gustavsson, assign Jesse Puljujarvi to Bakersfield, recall Anton Slepyshev Source: Edmonton Sun

Date: 2017-01-09 The Edmonton Oilers announced a number of roster moves Monday, including waiving struggling back-up goaltender Jonas Gustavsson just one day after the team dropped a 5-3 decision to the Ottawa Senators Sunday.