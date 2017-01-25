Cult of Hockey Game Grades: Edmonton Oilers continue play-off hunt by bagging Ducks Source: Edmonton Journal

Date: 2017-01-26 It is one thing for the Edmonton Oilers to dominate the Calgary Flames, as they did on Saturday night. It is quite another to do so against the Anaheim Ducks. But that is precisely what the Oilers did on Wednesday night, shutting out one of the very best teams in the Western Conference, 4-0. As a result, the Oilers inch even closer to the division leading San Jose Sharks. It was a sound, all-around performance by Todd McLellan’s club. They were not as sharp over the first 15 minutes, against a very strong opponent, and had only two shots. But Cam Talbot was excellent early, and then finally a strong shift by the McDavid-Draisaitl-Maroon line swung the momentum, and they never really lo Continue Reading

Oilers vs Ducks: Tracking Stats Source: The Oilers Rig

Date: 2017-01-26 The following stats were tracked during manually during the game. The raw totals for the tracking stats and the glossary are at the end. At some point I’ll write up a detailed description of each category and my specific rules for each. You can find more information on Zone Exits here and Zone Defence here. Feel free to leave any questions in the comments or on Twitter (@wheatnoil). I’ve highlighted some of the better (blue) and worse (red) performances in each category. All time on ice stats are from www.naturalstattrick.com . I’ve provided some commentary after each section and at the end. Feel free to fire me a question or comment if you have one about the numbers. Game: 5 Continue Reading

Oilers skate past Ducks in Anaheim Source: Edmonton Sun

Date: 2017-01-26 The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Anaheim Ducks. Continue Reading

G50 2017-01-25 Shooting ducks in a barrel Source: Oilers Nerd Alert

Date: 2017-01-26 Game Notes ANA vs EDM Edmonton Oilers (Head Coach: Todd McLellan) at Anaheim Ducks (Head Coach: Randy Carlyle) NHL Game #727, Honda Center, 2017-01-25 08:00:00PM (GMT -0700) Oilers 4-0 Referees: Mike Leggo, Ian Walsh Linesmen: Shane Heyer, Vaughan Rody Three Stars: Cam Talbot; Cam Fowler; Leon Draisaitl The first period was all Ducks, but Dad-bot was better than all of them. In the second, Dad-bot stayed Dad-bot, but the Oiler snipers suddenly became deadly accurate. Once it was 4-0, it was all Ducks again, but Wall-bot said NO. Like shooting Ducks in a barrel. I’m pretty sure that’s not a saying, but maybe it should be! (Apparently, it is what’s called a malaphor) The Continue Reading

Oilers Postgame: Duck Hunter 2017… Oilers Edition Source: The Oilers Rig

Date: 2017-01-26 When the sun broke on the morning of January 25th in Edmonton, the light shed upon an NHL schedule that many Oilers fans had more than likely once deemed impossible at this time of year. At the top of the Pacific Division standings read: 1) San Jose, 2) Anaheim, and 3) Edmonton. The Oilers, right up there with the big boys from California. The question on everyone’s mind heading into the late California road trip for the Oilers was, “are these standings legitimate”? Do the Oilers deserve to be up at the top with these teams? Well, there would be no better time to find out than a two game back-to-back road trip with both Anaheim and san Jose. Wins ould not be guaranteed, but Continue Reading

CONDORS OVERCOME IN ONTARIO Source: The Bakersfield Condors

Date: 2017-01-26 ONTARIO, Calif. – The Bakersfield Condors (15-16-4-1) opened the scoring, but a third period power-play goal was the difference in a 3-2 loss to the Ontario Reign (22-9-6-0) on Wednesday night at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Boxscore FIRST PERIOD CONDORS GOAL: D Mark Fayne (2nd) on the backhand from the left-wing circle off a turnover; Unassisted; Time of goal: 6:37; BAK leads, 1-0 REIGN GOAL: C Andrew Crescenzi (6th) off a turnover; Assists: Kempe, Auger; Time of goal: 7:16; Game tied, 1-1 CONDORS GOAL: RW Taylor Beck (12th) split the D and his breakaway beat G Jack Campbell; Assist: Currie; Time of goal: 11:37; BAK leads, 2-1 SHOTS: BAK – 12 | ONT – 9 Continue Reading

Draisaitl, Talbot lead surging Oilers’ rout of Ducks Source: SportsNet

Date: 2017-01-26 ANAHEIM, Calif. — Leon Draisaitl scored two goals and Cam Talbot made 26 saves in his 15th career shutout, leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night. Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zack Kassian scored during the second period for the Oilers in a meeting of Pacific Division contenders. Draisaitl scored early in the second and third periods, giving the German four goals in three games against Anaheim this season. NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid had an assist for his 57th point, and Talbot was rarely tested in his fourth shutout of the season. John Gibson stopped 19 shots for the Ducks, who stumbled into the All-Star break wit Continue Reading

Rested Oilers make meal of tired Ducks Source: CBC Sports

Date: 2017-01-26 Leon Draisaitl scored two goals and Cam Talbot made 26 saves in his 15th career shutout, leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night. Continue Reading

Oilers skate past the Ducks in Ahaheim with 4-0 win Source: Edmonton Journal

Date: 2017-01-26 ANAHEIM – As the Edmonton Oilers seem headed in the right direction with the sign-posts pointing to Playoff City for the first time in 10 years, their coach Todd McLellan’s Drivers Ed instruction before his team collided with the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday was, “be steady on the steering wheel.” Stay the course at the Honda Center. Don’t doze off at the task ahead. “We can’t get out of our own skin,” said McLellan. And so, in the three-team Pacific Division race with the second-place Ducks (63 points) and the third-place Oilers (60) chasing San Jose (64) for top spot, the Oilers did just that. After a 4-1 loss here Nov. 15, followed up by a 3-2 victory in Edmonton Dec. 2, Continue Reading

Ryan Kesler has Selke award in his hip pocket Source: Edmonton Sun

Date: 2017-01-25 ANAHEIM — We’re not sure if Sidney Crosby or Conner McDavid are going to have their hands on the Hart trophy as the league’s MVP at the NHL awards ceremony in late June, but the engraver can write in Ryan Kesler for the Selke as the best two-way forward in the game right now. Continue Reading