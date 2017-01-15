Oilers Recall Jordan Oesterle, Injury Thoughts Source: The Oilers Rig

Date: 2017-01-16 Last yesterday afternoon, the Edmonton Oilers completed a transaction by recalling Jordan Oesterle from Bakersfield of the AHL. While it is the mobile defender’s second stint in the NHL this season, he has still yet to appear in an NHL game during the current campaign. The #Oilers have recalled d-man Jordan Oesterle from the @Condors. pic.twitter.com/PAAafcr9UB — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 15, 2017 The move shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone, but it does raise a few eyebrows. Adam Larsson missed Saturday’s win over the Flames after he was hurt blocking a shot with his foot on Thursday against the Devils. While Larsson finished that game against New Jer Continue Reading

NHL Trade Deadline Preview: Who’s buying? Who’s selling? Source: SportsNet

Date: 2017-01-16 Who’s buying? Who’s selling? It’s not only the cry of scalpers the world over, it’s also the double-sided question we ask of the National Hockey League’s 30 teams at this time of year, as we gallop toward the Feb. 28 trade deadline. While only two clubs have declared themselves out of the race, we see a handful of others hopping off the fence and joining them over the next month. The contenders should see more separation from the pretenders. After looking at each team’s needs, assets, salary cap space, and position in the standings, here is our best early estimation of which teams will be looking to buy, sell, or pass as the trade frenzy ramps up. WHO̵ Continue Reading

Top to Bottom: Contenders, Tankers, and That Big Mess in the Middle at the Halfway Point Source: Oilers Nation

Date: 2017-01-16 Embed from Getty Images It's more of a 'Bottom to Top' but 'Top to Bottom' sounds better. This is a monthly feature where I'll do a dive into each team's underlying numbers to see if they match up with where they currently sit in the standings. Three months down, three to go. We're halfway through the 2016-17 NHL season. At this point, we can stop talking about who's over and underachieving, because at this point enough time has passed to accurately determine who's actually good and who's actually bad. With that in mind, I'm going to split the league into five categories: Legitimate Stanley Cup contenders, surefire playoff teams who aren't quite at the top of the class, basement tea Continue Reading

G46 2016-17: COYOTES AT OILERS Source: Lowetide

Date: 2017-01-16 ”I’ve made deals where I know the other team is getting the better player, but I knew what we needed. Sometimes you’ve got to trade a better player to get what fits what you ultimately need.” -Jim Rutherford, Behind the Moves. I think general managers are easier to read than they are sometimes made out to be by fans and media. We talked about the Oilers possibly trading Taylor Hall before the warm weather, and the national media (Bob McKenzie, Frank Seravalli, Elliotte Friedman) had Edmonton in play for a big deal. By the way, so did the local media (Bob, Ryan Rishaug, Robert Tychkowski). Here is a passage from this blog, April 2016: Lowetide: It is a bad time to be Continue Reading

Was Edmonton's best deal of last summer the one Oilers GM Peter Chiarelli refused to make? Source: Edmonton Journal

Date: 2017-01-16 Oilers fans, bloggers and observers wanted the Subban trade. But not so much Chiarelli The best deal that Edmonton GM Peter Chiarelli ever made for the Oilers? Could it be the deal he never made? In the days leading up to the June 24-25 2016 National Hockey League entry draft, Chiarelli was trying desperately to acquire a top right-shot d-man. At the same time, the Montreal Canadiens were trying to move star d-man P.K. Subban before July 1, when the no-movement clause would kick in on a contract that will pay him $9 million per until 2022. It’s unclear now if the Oilers ever had a massive amount of interest in Subban, 27, who was instead dealt to Nashville for Shea Weber. It is clear, Continue Reading

Odd Man Rush – Episode 4 Source: The Oilers Rig

Date: 2017-01-16 GUYS. We had someone come back! Avry (find him here) wasn’t scared off by our first video, and he was gracious enough to join us for a second round with Edmonton’s self-proclaimed new #1 Taylor (and you can find him here)! In this episode of Odd Man Rush, we talk Taylor Hall (because yes), expansion team selections, and we do some reflecting on the first half of the season. We also fight over the Oilers’ REAL secret weapon.But most importantly, we discovered that one of us has a One Direction tattoo. Watch the video so you can get to know us better, and guess who it is! And don’t forget to vote for the winner of the Shootout! (Are you Team Hunter?) Check out our l Continue Reading

Monday Mailbag - Do the Oilers Need a New Backup? Source: Oilers Nation

Date: 2017-01-16 Happy Monday, fine citizens. May your day to by quickly and the faces of your co-workers go unpunched. Here is another edition of the Mailbag to help you kill off some company time, and give you an opportunity to learn something at the same time. Magic, right? As always, this feature is completely dependent on you guys. If you've got a question you can email it to me at baggedmilk@oilersnation.com or DM on Twitter at @jsbmbaggedmilk. Until then, enjoy another free lesson from our stable of writers. Continue Reading

Oilers Rig Radio 2016-17 Episode Eighteen: Battle of Alberta, Trade Deadline and MS Fundraiser Source: The Oilers Rig

Date: 2017-01-16 Your host Trin Potratz brings back frequent podcast guest Joey Degner to discuss the Battle Of Alberta, the upcoming trade deadline and more! -Joey was at the Battle Of Alberta, and we get his immediate reaction and why it had a playoff atmosphere feel to it! -Cam Talbot has bounced back after a poor performance against the Sharks -Milan Lucic is frustrated with his game lately, and that’s a good thing. -Will Jordan Eberle ever score again? -Jordan Oesterle has been recalled, does that mean Larsson is out for longer??? -Jujhar Khaira is likely here to stay and could spell the end for Matt Hendricks. -Should the Oilers give Zack Kassian a contract now? -Jesse Puljujarvi has regained his Continue Reading

Oilers Recall Jordan Oesterle Source: Oilers Nation

Date: 2017-01-15 Today, it was announced that the Edmonton Oilers have recalled Jordan Oesterle from the Bakersfield Condors. Continue Reading

Milan Lucic showed his anger Saturday against Calgary Source: Edmonton Sun

Date: 2017-01-15 When Milan Lucic got down on the ice for some playful push-ups, then blistered a 102.7 mph slapper to take the hardest shot at the Edmonton Oilers Super Skills Sunday, it was the first time the big guy’s had a broad smile, individually, in awhile. Continue Reading